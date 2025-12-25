Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Declines By 98.2%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 118 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 6,718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Shares of Enertopia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Enertopia has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79.

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Golden Aria Corp. and changed its name to Enertopia Corp. in February 2010. Enertopia Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

