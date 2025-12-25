Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,442 shares, an increase of 546.4% from the November 30th total of 3,781 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,469 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,469 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 49,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,997. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of 350.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IG. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 775,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 102,055 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,586,000 after purchasing an additional 338,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.