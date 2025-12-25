Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in December

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 46,860 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hunting Stock Performance

HNTIF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hunting to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting plc, trading under the OTCMKTS symbol HNTIF, is a United Kingdom–based engineering firm that supplies critical equipment and services to the global oil and gas industry. With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, the company has evolved into a specialist provider of surface, well intervention and subsea production systems. Its product portfolio includes coiled tubing and well intervention equipment, downhole tools, surface wellhead assemblies, subsea control umbilicals and associated hardware.

The company’s core offerings are organized around three main segments: well intervention, surface and downhole systems, and subsea controls.

