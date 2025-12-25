Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 485,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 106,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Spirit Energy Corp. and changed its name to Canadian Spirit Resources Inc in June 2004. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

