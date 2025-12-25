Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 716.9% in December

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 531 shares, an increase of 716.9% from the November 30th total of 65 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KLYCY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.

