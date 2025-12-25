Short Interest in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT) Grows By 562.7%

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,857 shares, an increase of 562.7% from the November 30th total of 582 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FINT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006. Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 443,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (FINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to mid- to large-cap international companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FINT was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

