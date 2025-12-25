Short Interest in Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rises By 786.2%

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,281 shares, a growth of 786.2% from the November 30th total of 1,273 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intertek Gp Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. 4,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,444. Intertek Gp has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Intertek Gp

INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek’s business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

