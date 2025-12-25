Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Input Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) is a Canadian specialty finance company providing working capital solutions to the agriculture sector. The company offers short-term financing programs that help crop producers secure essential inputs such as seed, fertilizer and crop protection products. By partnering with agricultural retailers and input suppliers, Input Capital enables producers to align input purchases with cash-flow requirements, improving liquidity during critical planting and harvest cycles.

The company’s core offerings include an Operating Loan Program, which advances funds directly to suppliers on behalf of growers, and an Overwinter Financing Program that extends payment terms for inputs applied in the fall.

