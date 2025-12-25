Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £172 and last traded at £170.20. Approximately 10,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 127,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at £169.

Trending Headlines about Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £182.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £172.29. The stock has a market cap of £33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.