Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.51. 331,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 60,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.8350.

Eisai Trading Down 2.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1941 by Toyoji Naito, Eisai focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of prescription medicines and related healthcare products. The company emphasizes neuroscience and oncology as core therapeutic areas and invests in both small-molecule and biologic research to address unmet medical needs.

Among its well-known products, Eisai developed and markets Aricept (donepezil), a widely used treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, and LENVIMA (lenvatinib), an oncology therapy for several tumor types.

