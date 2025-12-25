Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 403,321 shares, a growth of 652.3% from the November 30th total of 53,613 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 262,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EGFEY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 161,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Eurobank Ergasias Services SA (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) is a Greece-based financial institution and subsidiary of the Eurobank Group, headquartered in Athens. Since its formation in the early 1990s, the company has offered a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large corporates and institutional investors.

In its retail division, Eurobank Ergasias Services provides current and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and digital banking platforms.

