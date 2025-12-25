Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.60. 2,534,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 713,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.58, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

