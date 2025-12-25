Short Interest in Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Rises By 586.6%

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,842 shares, a growth of 586.6% from the November 30th total of 10,754 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Leonardo Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FINMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,072. Leonardo has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $33.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.