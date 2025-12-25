Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.00. 12,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 27,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STC shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$229.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of C$70.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. Its product includes Cloud Services, Video Conferencing, Carrier Services, Business Phone Systems, Phones & Devices, and Network Connectivity. The company sells into three major geographic centers: the United States of America, which is the key revenue driver, Canada, and other foreign countries.

