Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.38 and last traded at GBX 8.45. 105,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 119,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.49.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Coral Products

(Get Free Report)

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.