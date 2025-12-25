Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 187 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 2,790 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PVI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

