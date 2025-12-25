Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 134 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 10,622 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

PCRB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,635. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 284,581 shares during the period.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

