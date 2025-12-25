Short Interest in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Decreases By 88.9%

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,761 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 24,984 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MARB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 2,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.03. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

