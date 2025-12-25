Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,090 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the November 30th total of 139,532 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSTC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 20,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

