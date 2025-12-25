Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS) Increases By 829.0%

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,682 shares, an increase of 829.0% from the November 30th total of 504 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NBDS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.28. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

Get Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000.

About Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF

The Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global companies that are perceived to be positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations and trends. NBDS was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.