Head to Head Analysis: Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) & Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able View Global has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Diamond Group and Able View Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $294.14 million 2.52 $18.72 million $0.41 26.41 Able View Global $128.93 million 0.28 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Able View Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than Able View Global.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Able View Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 8.23% 10.76% 4.79% Able View Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Able View Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Black Diamond Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Able View Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, blast resistant structures, SmartSpace interchangeable paneled units, and storage containers. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary rental items, products, and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

