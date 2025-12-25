International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) vs. Loews (NYSE:L) Financial Comparison

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) and Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for International General Insurance and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loews 0 0 0 1 4.00

International General Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given International General Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Loews.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International General Insurance and Loews”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $539.00 million 2.10 $135.15 million $2.76 9.21 Loews $17.51 billion 1.27 $1.41 billion $6.90 15.56

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International General Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. International General Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 23.76% 18.36% 5.82% Loews 7.95% 7.89% 1.73%

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

