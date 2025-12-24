Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Up 32.7% – Time to Buy?

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 32.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.38. 460,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 771% from the average session volume of 52,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.12 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake Gold Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

