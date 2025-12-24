Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,274 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the November 30th total of 64,197 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $82.01.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a London?based multinational consumer goods company specializing in health, hygiene and nutrition products. The company’s portfolio spans well?known brands such as Dettol and Lysol in surface and hand hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Air Wick in air care, Vanish in fabric care, and Mucinex in over?the?counter respiratory relief. Reckitt’s products are designed to address everyday health and hygiene challenges for households and healthcare professionals alike.

Formed through the 1999 merger of UK?based Reckitt & Colman and the Netherlands’ Benckiser NV, Reckitt has grown into a global enterprise operating in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.