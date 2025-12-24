REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Update

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,579 shares, a growth of 704.7% from the November 30th total of 569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

REA Group Trading Up 2.3%

OTCMKTS:RPGRY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. REA Group has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $55.54.

Get REA Group alerts:

REA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REA Group is a leading digital advertising company focused on the real estate sector, operating a portfolio of online platforms that connect property buyers, sellers and renters with agent and developer listings. Its flagship site, realestate.com.au, is one of Australia’s largest property portals, offering residential, commercial and rental listings alongside associated market data, news and analysis tools.

Since its inception in 1995, REA Group has expanded globally through the acquisition of or investment in digital property sites and related businesses across Asia, Europe and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.