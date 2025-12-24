Short Interest in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:PACHU) Declines By 98.0%

Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:PACHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 98 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:PACHU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. Pioneer Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Acquisition I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Acquisition I by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I by 67.8% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period.

Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile

Pioneer Acquisition I Co is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2023. As a blank check company, it has no commercial operations of its own and was formed solely to raise capital for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

In its initial public offering, Pioneer Acquisition I sold 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

