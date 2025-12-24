Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,067 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 556,095 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,844,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,844,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kaixin Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 55,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Kaixin has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Get Kaixin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kaixin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kaixin currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Kaixin

(Get Free Report)

Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: KXIN) is a China-based integrated automotive services company primarily engaged in the distribution and financing of passenger vehicles. The company’s core business lines include new car sales through a network of franchised dealerships, used-vehicle trade-ins and resale, as well as a full suite of after-sales services such as maintenance, repair and parts supply. By combining vehicle distribution with complementary services, Kaixin aims to capture value across the entire ownership lifecycle.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Kaixin has expanded its footprint across central and western regions of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.