Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 414 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 8,247 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCPB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
