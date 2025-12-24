Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 414 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 8,247 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCPB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCPB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 38,472.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 58,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000.

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

