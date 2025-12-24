3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 298,093 shares, a growth of 1,061.6% from the November 30th total of 25,663 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,148,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,148,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

3 E Network Technology Group Trading Down 9.1%

3 E Network Technology Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 571,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926,780. 3 E Network Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.56) million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

