NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,855 shares, a growth of 1,000.6% from the November 30th total of 3,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 4.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NCEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

(Get Free Report)

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NCEL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional operations in the United States. The company focuses on the development of small-molecule therapies designed to address disorders of the circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle. It leverages proprietary controlled-release and receptor-targeting approaches to optimize drug exposure over a 24-hour period.

The core of NLS Pharmaceutics’ pipeline consists of novel melatonin receptor agonists aimed at treating rare and orphan sleep disorders such as non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and idiopathic hypersomnia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.