Short Interest in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Grows By 1,120.9%

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,383 shares, an increase of 1,120.9% from the November 30th total of 6,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 9,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67. SP Funds S&P World has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Dividend Announcement

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th.

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

