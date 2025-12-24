Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 884.1% in December

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,997 shares, a growth of 884.1% from the November 30th total of 8,129 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTDPY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Barratt Redrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTDPY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 22,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2636 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 357.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

