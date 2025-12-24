Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.2490. Approximately 213,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 440,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sinclair Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.78 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sinclair news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $103,523.88. Following the sale, the director owned 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,118.65. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Gibber sold 29,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $489,697.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,084.24. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 720.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,153,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,740,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

