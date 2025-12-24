Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD) Short Interest Up 936.6% in December

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,925 shares, an increase of 936.6% from the November 30th total of 7,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of HKPD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 26,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries. Our business offering consists of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, which we refer to as the “Supply Chain Services” division and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance, which we refer to as the “Procurement and Distribution” division.

