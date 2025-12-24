Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 151,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds interest in 109 gold-silver-copper claims, and 22 Lode claims in located in Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.