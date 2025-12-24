Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.03 and last traded at $213.26, with a volume of 57216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRAI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Associates in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.16.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Charles River Associates’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $305,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,619.74. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles River Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Associates by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Charles River Associates by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management advisory services. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company provides expert analysis to support litigation, regulatory proceedings, and strategic decision-making. Its multidisciplinary teams draw on academic rigor and industry experience to deliver quantitative and qualitative insights tailored to clients’ needs.

The firm’s service offerings include competition economics, antitrust and merger analysis, intellectual property valuation and damages assessment, and risk management.

