Head to Head Review: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Fluence Energy and Kolibri Global Energy are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Kolibri Global Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -2.14% -9.21% -2.17% Kolibri Global Energy 29.74% 9.37% 7.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $2.26 billion 1.60 -$48.31 million ($0.42) -47.25 Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 2.49 $18.11 million $0.50 8.21

This table compares Fluence Energy and Kolibri Global Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kolibri Global Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fluence Energy and Kolibri Global Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 6 16 4 0 1.92 Kolibri Global Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.54, suggesting a potential downside of 31.76%. Kolibri Global Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.97%. Given Kolibri Global Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kolibri Global Energy is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

