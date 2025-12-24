Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 9.20, with a volume of 285918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frances Ward bought 6,419 shares of Star Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £449.33. Corporate insiders own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

