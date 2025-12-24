Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 and last traded at GBX 112, with a volume of 1555320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on THS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tharisa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.50.

Get Tharisa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tharisa

Tharisa Trading Up 0.4%

Tharisa Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.35. The stock has a market cap of £352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.