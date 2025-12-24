Short Interest in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Expands By 1,575.0%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 67 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the November 30th total of 4 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISWN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.