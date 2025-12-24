Short Interest in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Expands By 1,575.0%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 67 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the November 30th total of 4 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance
Shares of ISWN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $21.72.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
Featured Stories
