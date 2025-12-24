Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 1,347.3% in December

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,668 shares, an increase of 1,347.3% from the November 30th total of 5,021 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS IESVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) develops and manufactures vanadium redox flow battery systems designed for long-duration energy storage. Its modular battery technology enables independent scaling of power and energy capacity, making it suitable for grid balancing, renewable energy integration, microgrid stability, peak shaving and critical-load support. The flow battery chemistry’s inherent safety and ability to cycle without degradation provide reliable performance over thousands of charge–discharge cycles.

The company offers turnkey solutions that encompass system design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, together with remote monitoring and maintenance services.

