Short Interest in Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Increases By 1,456.5%

Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 965 shares, an increase of 1,456.5% from the November 30th total of 62 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
OTCMKTS QBAK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of -0.19.
Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.
Qualstar Company Profile
Qualstar Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automated magnetic tape library and data storage products. The company’s offerings include modular tape library modules, standalone autoloaders, and multi-frame library systems that integrate with a variety of tape media standards such as LTO, DLT and SDLT. Qualstar’s solutions leverage robotic tape handling to deliver high-capacity, reliable and cost-effective backup and archival storage for data centers.
These tape library systems are engineered for scalability, allowing organizations to expand storage capacity incrementally as data retention needs grow.
