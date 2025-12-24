iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.23 and last traded at $183.0910, with a volume of 29877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.12.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 299.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

