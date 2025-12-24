Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Grows By 1,251.8%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,217 shares, a growth of 1,251.8% from the November 30th total of 164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of IDKOY remained flat at $15.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. is a Japanese energy company primarily engaged in the refining of crude oil and the production of petroleum products. Established in 1911 by Sazo Idemitsu, the company has grown into one of Japan’s leading refiners, supplying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene to both industrial and retail customers. Its core refining operations are supported by a network of domestic refineries that process a wide range of crude oils.

In addition to its downstream refining business, Idemitsu Kosan manufactures petrochemical feedstocks used in the production of plastics, synthetic rubbers and other chemical intermediates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.