International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 563 shares, a growth of 1,659.4% from the November 30th total of 32 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Stem Cell Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISCO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. International Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Stem Cell Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISCO) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of human parthenogenetic stem cells (hpSC) for therapeutic and research applications. Parthenogenetic stem cells are derived from unfertilized human eggs and offer a scalable, ethically noncontroversial source of pluripotent cells. ISCO’s proprietary hpSC lines can be directed to differentiate into a wide variety of cell types, enabling preclinical programs in areas such as neurodegenerative disease, liver disease, diabetes and corneal regeneration.

In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, International Stem Cell maintains a research products division that supplies hpSC lines, differentiated cell populations and media formulations to academic institutions, biotechnology companies and contract research organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.