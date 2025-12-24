Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2025 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

10/31/2025 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $172.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

