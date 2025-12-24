Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – Duke Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Duke Energy was given a new $126.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/16/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $137.00 to $146.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Duke Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Duke Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $138.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Duke Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Duke Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Duke Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/20/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Duke Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Duke Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $136.00.

10/28/2025 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

