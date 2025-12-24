Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cigna Group (CI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2025 – Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – Cigna Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Cigna Group was given a new $333.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/11/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $372.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Cigna Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Cigna Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/2/2025 – Cigna Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Cigna Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Cigna Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Cigna Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Cigna Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Cigna Group was given a new $294.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/12/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $346.00 to $294.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $354.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Cigna Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $370.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $387.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $428.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Cigna Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

11/3/2025 – Cigna Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $415.00 to $301.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/31/2025 – Cigna Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $383.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $300.00 to $270.00.

10/31/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $365.00 to $325.00.

10/31/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $309.00.

10/31/2025 – Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $375.00 to $310.00.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.