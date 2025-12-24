Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $607.14 and last traded at $604.70, with a volume of 127780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $591.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $527.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.11, for a total value of $1,082,989.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,799.52. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.18, for a total value of $13,694,064.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at $103,348,217.52. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,056 shares of company stock valued at $41,324,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,868.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-? agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

