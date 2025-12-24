Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$236.69 and last traded at C$234.02, with a volume of 6382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$228.00.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.85.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

